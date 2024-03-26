Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-03-26

- Jaques Dutronc – Hippie Hippie Hourah
- The Bystanders – Cave of Clear Light
- The Bees – Forget Me Girl
- The Misunderstood – Don’t Break Me Down
- Turnstyle – Trot
- The Church – Field of Mars
- Robyn Hitchcock – I Often Dream Of Trains
- Boeing Duveen and the Beatiful Soup – Which Dreamed It
- Small Black – Kings of Animals
- The Silents – The Snail
- Coconut Mushroom – Without You
- The Revillos – Scuba Scuba – Oriental Vocal Version
- The Castaways – Liar Liar
- William Shatner – Common People (Pulp)
- Roxy Music – Ladytron
- Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years From Home
- The Monkees – Daily Nightly
- Caterina Caselli – Sono Bugiarda (I am a Believer)
- Cats Pyjamas – Virginia Water
- Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch
