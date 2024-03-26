Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-03-26

  1. Jaques Dutronc – Hippie Hippie Hourah
  2. The Bystanders – Cave of Clear Light
  3. The Bees – Forget Me Girl
  4. The Misunderstood – Don’t Break Me Down
  5. Turnstyle – Trot
  6. The Church – Field of Mars
  7. Robyn Hitchcock – I Often Dream Of Trains
  8. Boeing Duveen and the Beatiful Soup – Which Dreamed It
  9. Small Black – Kings of Animals
  10. The Silents – The Snail
  11. Coconut Mushroom – Without You
  12. The Revillos – Scuba Scuba – Oriental Vocal Version
  13. The Castaways – Liar Liar
  14. William Shatner – Common People (Pulp)
  15. Roxy Music – Ladytron
  16. Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years From Home
  17. The Monkees – Daily Nightly
  18. Caterina Caselli – Sono Bugiarda (I am a Believer)
  19. Cats Pyjamas – Virginia Water
  20. Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch
