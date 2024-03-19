Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-03-19

  1. Thirteenth Floor Elevators – Tried to Hide (single version)
  2. Love – Little Red Book
  3. The Mojo Men – She’s My Baby
  4. Genesis – She Is Beautiful
  5. Roxy Music – The Bogus Man
  6. Rolling Stones – The Lantern
  7. Espers – Travel Mouintains
  8. Golden Triangle – Blood and Arrow
  9. The Selfish Cales – Light Worms and Old Dancing Ladies
  10. Gary Walker and the Rain – Magazine Woman
  11. MGMT – Song for Dan Treacy
  12. The Molting Vultures – Drop In and Go
  13. We the People – Mirror of Your Mind
  14. X-Ray Spex – Warrior in Woolworths
  15. The Sparkles – No Friend of Mine
  16. Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel – Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
