Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-02-27

Written by on February 27, 2024

  1. Roxy Music – Amazona
  2. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Desert Kisses
  3. Spacemen 3 – Take Me to the Other Side
  4. Status Quo – The Price of Love
  5. The Deviants – Death Of A Dream Machine
  6. Andromeda – Day Of the Change
  7. Small Faces – Long Agos And Worlds Apart
  8. Forever Pavot – The Most Expansive Chocolate Eggs
  9. The Dust Collection – Green (When She Says)
  10. Higher State – You are What they Want
  11. Dandelion – Liverpool Kiss
  12. The Soft Boys – I Wanna Destroy You
  13. The Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
  14. 13th Floor Elevators – Fire Engine
  15. The Hergs – Style of Love
  16. Master’s Apprentices – Elevator Driver
  17. Montanas – Roundabout
  18. Bee Gees – Every Christian Lion Hearted Man Will Show You
  19. Devo – Satisfaction
