Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-02-27

- Roxy Music – Amazona
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Desert Kisses
- Spacemen 3 – Take Me to the Other Side
- Status Quo – The Price of Love
- The Deviants – Death Of A Dream Machine
- Andromeda – Day Of the Change
- Small Faces – Long Agos And Worlds Apart
- Forever Pavot – The Most Expansive Chocolate Eggs
- The Dust Collection – Green (When She Says)
- Higher State – You are What they Want
- Dandelion – Liverpool Kiss
- The Soft Boys – I Wanna Destroy You
- The Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
- 13th Floor Elevators – Fire Engine
- The Hergs – Style of Love
- Master’s Apprentices – Elevator Driver
- Montanas – Roundabout
- Bee Gees – Every Christian Lion Hearted Man Will Show You
- Devo – Satisfaction
Reader's opinions