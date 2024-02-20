Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2024

  1. Gary Walker and the Rain – Magazine Woman
  2. The Tomcats – Paint it Black
  3. Lisa and Francesca – Turn Your Face Away
  4. Wooden Shjips – Eclipse
  5. The Atlantics – Adventures in Paradise
  6. Procession – Wigwam City
  7. The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
  8. Veronica Falls – Beachy Head
  9. The Alohas – Dagnabit
  10. Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
  11. The Seeds – Tripmaker
  12. Travis Wellington Hedge – Hey Bulldog
  13. The Swampcats – Vampira’s Surf Tragedy
  14. Richard In Your Mind – Follow Me
  15. Deep Feeling – The Ruin
  16. Adam and the Ants – Deutscher Girls
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-02-20

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2024-02-20

Current track

Title

Artist