Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-02-13

- Grandaddy – He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s The Pilot
- The Universals – Green Veined Orchid
- Roxy Music – Street Life
- The Prisoners – I Drink The Ocean
- The Easybeats – Heaven and Hell
- The Black Angels – Soul Kitchen
- Vibravoid – Optical Sound (Human Expression)
- The Citradels – GRC
- Small Faces – Tin Soldier
- The James Taylor Quartet – The Money Spyder
- Pink Floyd – One of These Days
- The Warlocks – Shake the Dope Out
- Jacques DuTronc – Cactus
- The Mystreated – You Better Run
- Svensk – Getting Old
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Suppose They Give a War and No One Comes…
