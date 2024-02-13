Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-02-13

  1. Grandaddy – He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s The Pilot
  2. The Universals – Green Veined Orchid
  3. Roxy Music – Street Life
  4. The Prisoners – I Drink The Ocean
  5. The Easybeats – Heaven and Hell
  6. The Black Angels – Soul Kitchen
  7. Vibravoid – Optical Sound (Human Expression)
  8. The Citradels – GRC
  9. Small Faces – Tin Soldier
  10. The James Taylor Quartet – The Money Spyder
  11. Pink Floyd – One of These Days
  12. The Warlocks – Shake the Dope Out
  13. Jacques DuTronc – Cactus
  14. The Mystreated – You Better Run
  15. Svensk – Getting Old
  16. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Suppose They Give a War and No One Comes…
