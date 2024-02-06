Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-02-06
Written by Playlist Robot on February 6, 2024
- Morgen – Love
- Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger and the Trinity – I Am A Lonesome Hobo
- Nancy Sinatra – Lightning’s Girl
- The Monkees – Daily, Nightly
- The Koobas – Gypsy Fred
- The Chocolate Watchband – Baby Blue
- Love – Orange Skies
- Nico – These Days
- Terry and Dave – Rush
- The Accent – Red Sky At Night
- The Sand Pebbles – Natalie
- Wooden Shjips – Lazy Bones
- Sparks – Girl From Germany
- Thee Stag Nights – In A Year Or So
- The Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
- Dave Davies – Creeping Jean