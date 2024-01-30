Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-30
Written by Playlist Robot on January 30, 2024
- The Great Apes – Sepastopol Street (Procession)
- The Deviants – Death of A Dream Machine
- Ultimate Spinach – Mind Flowers
- Roxy Music – Whirlwind
- Kaleidoscope – The Sky Children
- Freedom – Cry Baby Cry (The Beatles)
- King Crimson – I Talk To The Wind
- David Axelrod – The Fly
- Gabor Szabo – THree Kingfishres
- Thee Oh Sees – Ruby Go Home
- John’s Children – Desdemona
- The Damned – Eloise
- The Sun Blindness – Village Tapestry (Marty Rhone)
- Status Quo – The Price of Love