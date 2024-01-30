Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-30

January 30, 2024

  1. The Great Apes – Sepastopol Street (Procession)
  2. The Deviants – Death of A Dream Machine
  3. Ultimate Spinach – Mind Flowers
  4. Roxy Music – Whirlwind
  5. Kaleidoscope – The Sky Children
  6. Freedom – Cry Baby Cry (The Beatles)
  7. King Crimson – I Talk To The Wind
  8. David Axelrod – The Fly
  9. Gabor Szabo – THree Kingfishres
  10. Thee Oh Sees – Ruby Go Home
  11. John’s Children – Desdemona
  12. The Damned – Eloise
  13. The Sun Blindness – Village Tapestry (Marty Rhone)
  14. Status Quo – The Price of Love
