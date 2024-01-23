Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-23

  1. Monkees – Daily Nightly
  2. THe Who – Silas Stingy
  3. The Humblebums – Saturday Roundabout Sunday
  4. The Virgin Sleep – Love
  5. Procul Harum – Homburg
  6. Tony Worsley – Tell Me Why
  7. The Frowning Clouds – purple heart
  8. The Chocolate Watchband – Gone and Passes By
  9. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Poor Little Scene Girl #27
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  11. Brian Eno – Fat Lady of Limbourg
  12. David Bowie – Shapes of Things
  13. The Beatles – Think For Yourself
  14. Beach House – Norway
  15. Clue to Kalo – What Went Down Around
  16. Freedom – Cry Baby Cry
  17. The Soft Pack – Down On Loving
  18. Russell Morris – The Real Thing
  19. The 23rd Turn-off – Another Vincent van Gogh (alt version)
  20. The Move – Stop the Train
