Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-23

- Monkees – Daily Nightly
- THe Who – Silas Stingy
- The Humblebums – Saturday Roundabout Sunday
- The Virgin Sleep – Love
- Procul Harum – Homburg
- Tony Worsley – Tell Me Why
- The Frowning Clouds – purple heart
- The Chocolate Watchband – Gone and Passes By
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – Poor Little Scene Girl #27
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Brian Eno – Fat Lady of Limbourg
- David Bowie – Shapes of Things
- The Beatles – Think For Yourself
- Beach House – Norway
- Clue to Kalo – What Went Down Around
- Freedom – Cry Baby Cry
- The Soft Pack – Down On Loving
- Russell Morris – The Real Thing
- The 23rd Turn-off – Another Vincent van Gogh (alt version)
- The Move – Stop the Train
Reader's opinions