Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-09

- Unspoken Things – Car Crash
- The Factory – Try a Little Sunshine
- Troubled Minds – Under My Thumb
- Procul Harum – A Salty Dog
- Rolling Stones – A Lantern
- Diesel Witch – Lost in the Desert
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- The Space Agency – Bombay Potatoes
- Love Parade – Touch Fuzzy, Get Dizzy
- Johnny Young – Geno (Parts 1 & 2)
- The Spencer Davis Group – Letters From Edith
- Alex Chilton – Bangkok
- Headband – Stay With Me
- Black Diamonds – I Want, Need, Love you
- The Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
- Love – Orange Skies
- Shy Limbs – Reputation
- Even – Show Me Some Discipline
- The Stems – Make You Mine
- Monkees – PO Box 9847
