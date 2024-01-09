Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-09

  1. Unspoken Things – Car Crash
  2. The Factory – Try a Little Sunshine
  3. Troubled Minds – Under My Thumb
  4. Procul Harum – A Salty Dog
  5. Rolling Stones – A Lantern
  6. Diesel Witch – Lost in the Desert
  7. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  8. The Space Agency – Bombay Potatoes
  9. Love Parade – Touch Fuzzy, Get Dizzy
  10. Johnny Young – Geno (Parts 1 & 2)
  11. The Spencer Davis Group – Letters From Edith
  12. Alex Chilton – Bangkok
  13. Headband – Stay With Me
  14. Black Diamonds – I Want, Need, Love you
  15. The Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
  16. Love – Orange Skies
  17. Shy Limbs – Reputation
  18. Even – Show Me Some Discipline
  19. The Stems – Make You Mine
  20. Monkees – PO Box 9847
