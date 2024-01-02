Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-02

  1. Beatles – Blue Jay Way
  2. Stranglers – Golden Brown
  3. The Prisoners – Come to the Mushroom
  4. Ray Brown and Moonstone – Carry Me Back to LA
  5. Love – She Comes in Colours
  6. Apples In Stereo – Strawberryfire
  7. Plasticland – Magic Rocking Horse [Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours]
  8. The White Kites – Love Doctor
  9. Monks – We Do, Wie Du
  10. The Wimple Winch – Save My Soul
  11. Les Liminanas – My Black Sabbath
  12. Paul Messis & Jessica Winter – As Nightmares Turn to Dreams
  13. The Ivy League – My World Fell Down
  14. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Desert Kisses
  15. Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
  16. The Leaves – Hey Joe
  17. Manfred Mann – You’re My Girl
  18. Buried Feather – In The Sun
