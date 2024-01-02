Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-01-02

- Beatles – Blue Jay Way
- Stranglers – Golden Brown
- The Prisoners – Come to the Mushroom
- Ray Brown and Moonstone – Carry Me Back to LA
- Love – She Comes in Colours
- Apples In Stereo – Strawberryfire
- Plasticland – Magic Rocking Horse [Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours]
- The White Kites – Love Doctor
- Monks – We Do, Wie Du
- The Wimple Winch – Save My Soul
- Les Liminanas – My Black Sabbath
- Paul Messis & Jessica Winter – As Nightmares Turn to Dreams
- The Ivy League – My World Fell Down
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Desert Kisses
- Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
- The Leaves – Hey Joe
- Manfred Mann – You’re My Girl
- Buried Feather – In The Sun
Reader's opinions