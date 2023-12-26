Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-12-26

Written by on December 26, 2023

  1. Oak Apple Day – No Face, No Name, No Number
  2. The Hollies – Oriental Sadness
  3. The Bee Gees – Play Down
  4. The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
  5. Violet Swells – Jupiters Garden
  6. The Besnard Lakes – Love You [Syd Barrett]
  7. The Leaves – Words
  8. Hi-Revving Tongues – Make Yourself At Home
  9. House of Nimrod – Ragged Patch
  10. Jefertitti’s Nile – Play With Fire
  11. The Yardbirds – Shapes of Things
  12. The Mockers – God Only Knows [Beach Boys]
  13. The Pretty Things – Helter Skelter [Beatles]
  14. Tymepiece – Become Like You
  15. Lindsay Muir’s Untamed – Daddy Long Legs (alt version)
  16. Magazine – Because You’re frightened
  17. Pony Face – Silver Tongue
  18. Stranglers – Tank
  19. Jennifer Gentle – It It’s In You
