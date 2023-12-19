Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2023

  1. Ice – So Many Times
  2. The Flower Pot Men – A Walk In The Sky
  3. Evariste – Les pommes De June
  4. Cream – NSU
  5. George Harrison – Wah Wah
  6. Ben Mason – Time of the Season
  7. Electric Prunes – Onie
  8. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Eventually
  9. Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – I’m Glad
  10. Silver Apples – Program
  11. Magazine – Definitive Gaze
  12. Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band – Music For The Head Ballet
  13. The Purple Gang – Granny Takes a Trip
  14. The Jam – Start
  15. Ian Dury – What a Waste
  16. Felius Andromeda – Meditations
  17. The Vegetable Garden – Even Stevens
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-12-19

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-12-19

Current track

Title

Artist