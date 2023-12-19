Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-12-19

- Ice – So Many Times
- The Flower Pot Men – A Walk In The Sky
- Evariste – Les pommes De June
- Cream – NSU
- George Harrison – Wah Wah
- Ben Mason – Time of the Season
- Electric Prunes – Onie
- The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Eventually
- Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – I’m Glad
- Silver Apples – Program
- Magazine – Definitive Gaze
- Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band – Music For The Head Ballet
- The Purple Gang – Granny Takes a Trip
- The Jam – Start
- Ian Dury – What a Waste
- Felius Andromeda – Meditations
- The Vegetable Garden – Even Stevens
Reader's opinions