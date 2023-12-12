Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-12-12

- Sons Of Zoku – Yang Yin
- Kikagaku Moyo – Maison Silk Road
- 2002 GR – OTrellos (Mad)
- Mad – Kaliteri Zoi
- Petros Tzamtzis & Alloy – Twra Fevgers
- Airlord – Clockwork Revenge
- Albatross – Full Moon
- Ticket – On This Planet
- High Rise Bombers – Domestic Criminal
- The Units – Baby You Flirt
- Millionaires – Please Don’t Mention The Junta
- Johnny Topper – Frankie’s Goat
- Wigwam – Must Be The Devil
- Blues Section – Cherry Cupcake Twist
- Charlies – On Art Criticism
- Sons Of The Vegetal Mother – Garden Party
