Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-12-12

  1. Sons Of Zoku – Yang Yin
  2. Kikagaku Moyo – Maison Silk Road
  3. 2002 GR – OTrellos (Mad)
  4. Mad – Kaliteri Zoi
  5. Petros Tzamtzis & Alloy – Twra Fevgers
  6. Airlord – Clockwork Revenge
  7. Albatross – Full Moon
  8. Ticket – On This Planet
  9. High Rise Bombers – Domestic Criminal
  10. The Units – Baby You Flirt
  11. Millionaires – Please Don’t Mention The Junta
  12. Johnny Topper – Frankie’s Goat
  13. Wigwam – Must Be The Devil
  14. Blues Section – Cherry Cupcake Twist
  15. Charlies – On Art Criticism
  16. Sons Of The Vegetal Mother – Garden Party
