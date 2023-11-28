Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-11-28

Written by on November 28, 2023

  1. Flake – Under the Silent tree
  2. Bruno Leys – Hallucinations
  3. The Doors – Waiting for the Sun
  4. Pond – Hey Joe
  5. The Remains – Don’t Look Back
  6. Barbarians – Moulty
  7. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Open My Eyes
  8. The Black Diamonds – I Want, Need, Love You
  9. Toni McCann – Saturday Date
  10. Pandoras – It’s About Time
  11. Tom Northcott – Who Planted Thorns in Miss Alice’s Garden
  12. The Association – Pandora’s Golden Heebie Jeebies
  13. Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
  14. The Prisoners – Far Away
  15. The Dave Miller Set – No Need To Cry
  16. Wimple Winch – Save My Soul
  17. The Dukes of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock
