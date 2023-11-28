Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-11-28

- Flake – Under the Silent tree
- Bruno Leys – Hallucinations
- The Doors – Waiting for the Sun
- Pond – Hey Joe
- The Remains – Don’t Look Back
- Barbarians – Moulty
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Open My Eyes
- The Black Diamonds – I Want, Need, Love You
- Toni McCann – Saturday Date
- Pandoras – It’s About Time
- Tom Northcott – Who Planted Thorns in Miss Alice’s Garden
- The Association – Pandora’s Golden Heebie Jeebies
- Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
- The Prisoners – Far Away
- The Dave Miller Set – No Need To Cry
- Wimple Winch – Save My Soul
- The Dukes of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock
