Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-11-21

  1. Eric Burdon and the Animals – Sky Pilot
  2. Traffic – Paper Sun
  3. The Beach Boys – Heroes and Villains (alternate take)
  4. The Leaves – Dr Stone
  5. Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
  6. Love – You I’ll Be Following
  7. Buzzcocks – Harmony In My Head
  8. The Molting Vultures – Action Woman
  9. Belles Will Ring – And Jesus Said Unto Me
  10. Stereolab – French Disko
  11. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Eventually
  12. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – If You Want this Love
  13. The Pretty Things – Talking About the Good Times
  14. Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart – Words (demo Version)
  15. The Barracudas – Wish It Could Be Like 1965 Again
  16. The Merry Go Round – Listen Listen
  17. Sonny and Cher – It’s Gonna Rian
  18. The Seeds – Tripmaker
  19. Velvet Illusions – Acid Head
  20. Small Faces – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
  21. The Kaleidoscope – Pulsating Dream
  22. W.C. Fields Memorial Electric String Band – Hippy Elevator Operator
