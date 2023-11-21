Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-11-21

- Eric Burdon and the Animals – Sky Pilot
- Traffic – Paper Sun
- The Beach Boys – Heroes and Villains (alternate take)
- The Leaves – Dr Stone
- Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
- Love – You I’ll Be Following
- Buzzcocks – Harmony In My Head
- The Molting Vultures – Action Woman
- Belles Will Ring – And Jesus Said Unto Me
- Stereolab – French Disko
- The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Eventually
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – If You Want this Love
- The Pretty Things – Talking About the Good Times
- Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart – Words (demo Version)
- The Barracudas – Wish It Could Be Like 1965 Again
- The Merry Go Round – Listen Listen
- Sonny and Cher – It’s Gonna Rian
- The Seeds – Tripmaker
- Velvet Illusions – Acid Head
- Small Faces – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
- The Kaleidoscope – Pulsating Dream
- W.C. Fields Memorial Electric String Band – Hippy Elevator Operator
Reader's opinions