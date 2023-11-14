Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-11-14

November 14, 2023

  1. Sparks – Metaphor
  2. The Sundials – Baby
  3. Sun Dial – Plains of Nazca
  4. Ten Years After – I’d Love to Change the World
  5. Gandalf – Hang On To A Dream
  6. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – If You Want this Love
  7. Traffic – Hole In My Shoe
  8. Gong – Hip Hypnotise You
  9. Love – Que Vida
  10. The Zombies – Summertime
  11. Dungen – Fredag
  12. Can – She Brings the Rain
  13. Spirit – The Other Song
  14. Clear Light – A Child’s Smile
  15. The Zombies – Beechwood Park
  16. Scott Waker – 30 Century Man
  17. Jody Grind – Paint It Black
  18. The Dutch Masters – The Expectation
  19. The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down
  20. The Zoot – Eleanor Rigby
