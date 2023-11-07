Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-11-07

- Electric Light Orchestra – Mr Blue Sky
- Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptian – Lady Waters and the Hooded One
- Hangman’s Beautiful Daughters – Darkside
- The Selfish Cales – Psychedelic Eyes
- Blues Magoos – Pipe Dream
- The Blues Project – No Time Like the Right Time
- The Zoot – I Can Hear the Grass Grow
- Naz Nomad And The Nightmares – I Can Only Give You Everything (alternate version)
- Small Faces – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
- The Doors – Not To Touch the Earth
- Rosemary’s Children – (At The) End of the Corridor
- The Kaleidoscope – Egyptian Gardens
- The Beatles – Blue Jay Way
- The Human Expression – Optical Sound (promo Version)
- David Bowie – Moonage Daydeam
- El Goodo – Information Overlaod
- The Primitives – Crash
- The Prisoners – In From The Cold
- Wise Dudes – Revolver
- The Luck of Eden Hall – She’s Your Anodyne
Reader's opinions