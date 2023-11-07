Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2023

  1. Electric Light Orchestra – Mr Blue Sky
  2. Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptian – Lady Waters and the Hooded One
  3. Hangman’s Beautiful Daughters – Darkside
  4. The Selfish Cales – Psychedelic Eyes
  5. Blues Magoos – Pipe Dream
  6. The Blues Project – No Time Like the Right Time
  7. The Zoot – I Can Hear the Grass Grow
  8. Naz Nomad And The Nightmares – I Can Only Give You Everything (alternate version)
  9. Small Faces – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
  10. The Doors – Not To Touch the Earth
  11. Rosemary’s Children – (At The) End of the Corridor
  12. The Kaleidoscope – Egyptian Gardens
  13. The Beatles – Blue Jay Way
  14. The Human Expression – Optical Sound (promo Version)
  15. David Bowie – Moonage Daydeam
  16. El Goodo – Information Overlaod
  17. The Primitives – Crash
  18. The Prisoners – In From The Cold
  19. Wise Dudes – Revolver
  20. The Luck of Eden Hall – She’s Your Anodyne
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-11-07

Current track

Title

Artist