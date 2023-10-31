Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-31

- Status Quo – Technicolour Dreams
- Pandora – Space Amazon
- Fever Tree – San Francisco Girls
- The Small Faces – Mad John
- Giles Giles and Fripp – I Talk To the Wind
- The Small Faces – Just Passing
- The Electras – Action Woman
- David Axelrod – The Fly
- The Smoke – My Friend Jack (Orignal Version)
- Tomorrow – Hallucinations
- Sons of Adam – You Make Me Feel Good
- Buffalo Springfield – Uno Mundo
- The Soft Machine – I Should’ve Known
- The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
- Rolling Stones – Gomper
- The Idle Race – Morning Sunshine
- The Left Banke – I’ve Got Something on mY Mind
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Shifting Sands
- John’s Children – Desdemona (Version2 with alt lyrics)
- Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band – A Carrot is as Close as a Rabbit Gets to a Diamond
- 13th Floor Elevators – Tried To Hide (French Version)
- Ola and the Janglers – What A Way To Die
- Badfinger – I’d Die Babe
- Watchband – Baby Blue
- The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – All Over the Country
