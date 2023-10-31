Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-31

Written by on October 31, 2023

  1. Status Quo – Technicolour Dreams
  2. Pandora – Space Amazon
  3. Fever Tree – San Francisco Girls
  4. The Small Faces – Mad John
  5. Giles Giles and Fripp – I Talk To the Wind
  6. The Small Faces – Just Passing
  7. The Electras – Action Woman
  8. David Axelrod – The Fly
  9. The Smoke – My Friend Jack (Orignal Version)
  10. Tomorrow – Hallucinations
  11. Sons of Adam – You Make Me Feel Good
  12. Buffalo Springfield – Uno Mundo
  13. The Soft Machine – I Should’ve Known
  14. The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
  15. Rolling Stones – Gomper
  16. The Idle Race – Morning Sunshine
  17. The Left Banke – I’ve Got Something on mY Mind
  18. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Shifting Sands
  19. John’s Children – Desdemona (Version2 with alt lyrics)
  20. Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band – A Carrot is as Close as a Rabbit Gets to a Diamond
  21. 13th Floor Elevators – Tried To Hide (French Version)
  22. Ola and the Janglers – What A Way To Die
  23. Badfinger – I’d Die Babe
  24. Watchband – Baby Blue
  25. The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – All Over the Country
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-10-31

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-10-31

Current track

Title

Artist