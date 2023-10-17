Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-17

- Nick Nicely – 49 Cigars
- Roxy Music – Re-make/Re- model
- David Bowie – See Emily Play
- Them – Black Widow Spider
- Pink Floyd – Scream Thy Last Scream
- Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hanging On
- Robyn Hitchcock – It’s A Mystic Trip
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – – Honey
- The Lemon Drops – I Live In The Springtime
- The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
- The Who – I Can See For Miles
- The Zoot – Shilo (live on GTK)
- Autumn – By The Time I Get to Phoenix
- The Rare Breed – I Talk To the Sun
- The Liberty Bell – That’s How It Will Be
- Jason Falkner – Holiday
- The Clouds – Souleater
- The Seeds – March Of The Flower Children
- The Vegetable Garden – Even Stevens
- The Pretty Things – Baron Saturday
- The Ilk, featuring Jane Asher – Jabberwocky
- The Zodiac – Aries – The Fire-Fighter
