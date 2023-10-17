Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-17

  1. Nick Nicely – 49 Cigars
  2. Roxy Music – Re-make/Re- model
  3. David Bowie – See Emily Play
  4. Them – Black Widow Spider
  5. Pink Floyd – Scream Thy Last Scream
  6. Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hanging On
  7. Robyn Hitchcock – It’s A Mystic Trip
  8. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – – Honey
  9. The Lemon Drops – I Live In The Springtime
  10. The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
  11. The Who – I Can See For Miles
  12. The Zoot – Shilo (live on GTK)
  13. Autumn – By The Time I Get to Phoenix
  14. The Rare Breed – I Talk To the Sun
  15. The Liberty Bell – That’s How It Will Be
  16. Jason Falkner – Holiday
  17. The Clouds – Souleater
  18. The Seeds – March Of The Flower Children
  19. The Vegetable Garden – Even Stevens
  20. The Pretty Things – Baron Saturday
  21. The Ilk, featuring Jane Asher – Jabberwocky
  22. The Zodiac – Aries – The Fire-Fighter
