Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2023

  1. The Monkees – THe Porpoise Song
  2. The Electric Prunes – Kyrie Eleison Mardis Gras
  3. Wright of Waye – Sun God
  4. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – It’s A Happening Thing
  5. The Left Banke – Barterers And Their Wives
  6. The Rolling Stones – Play With Fire
  7. The Small Faces – Show Me The Way
  8. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Hey Joe
  9. The Walker Brothers – After the Lights Go Out
  10. The Proclamation – King Of The Mountain
  11. The Rutles – Shangri-La
  12. The Soul Brothers – James Bond Danger Man
  13. The Alan Bown – Technicolour Dream
  14. The Spike Drivers – Strange Mysterious Sounds
  15. Love – A House Is Not A Motel
  16. The Raouls – Night Surfer
  17. Lee Perry and the Wailers – Pussy Galore
  18. Todd Rundgren – Strawberry fields forever
  19. The Assembled Multitude – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
  20. Georgy and the Velvet Illusions – Lazy
  21. The Rezillos – Destination Venus
  22. The First Edition – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition my Condition was In)
  23. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Six O’Clock
