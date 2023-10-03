Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-10-03

October 3, 2023

  1. Asmus Tietchens – Bockwurst a la Maitresse
  2. San Antonio – J’aime ou j’emmm…
  3. Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – Electricity
  4. Love – Que Vida!
  5. The Peppermint Trolley Company – It’s A Lazy Summer Day
  6. Chad and Jeremy – Rest In Peace
  7. The Small Faces – Collibosher
  8. The Yardbirds – Over Under Sideways Down
  9. Thee Stag Nights – C’Mon (The Atlantics)
  10. The Double Agents – I Want, Need, Love You (The Black Diamonds)
  11. The Missing Links – Wild About You
  12. The Throb – Black
  13. The Id – Boil The Kettle, Mother
  14. Trappist Afterland – Lucifer Mosquito
  15. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Transparent Day
  16. The Morning Dew – No More
  17. The Kaleidoscope – Egyptian Gardens
  18. The Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years From Home
  19. George Harrison – Wah Wah
  20. The Zombies – Time of the Season
  21. The Knickerbockers – High On Love
  22. Morgan Delt – Some Sunsick Day
