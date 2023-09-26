Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2023

  1. The Electric Prunes – Hideaway
  2. The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
  3. The Hustlers – If You Try
  4. Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – Electricity
  5. Dutch Masters – Expectation
  6. Long Chris – Nevralgie Particulieire
  7. The Stems – Make You Mine
  8. Hands of Time – Tears Me In Two
  9. The Doors – Not To Touch the Earth
  10. Pink Floyd – Corporal Clegg
  11. Lord August and the Vision of Life – Let me be me
  12. Ananda Shanker – Dancing Drums
  13. Camel – Earthrise
  14. Pretty Things – Baron Saturday
  15. Arzachel – Queen St. Gang
  16. Yamasuki – Yama Yama
  17. The Beatles – Love You Too
  18. The Chocolate Watchband – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
  19. The Hogs – Loose Lip Sync Ship
  20. Sagittarius – Another Time
  21. Monkees – Love is Only Sleeping
  22. The First Edition – Just Dropped in (to See What Condition My Condition was In)
  23. Buzzcocks – Autonomy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-09-26

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-09-26

Current track

Title

Artist