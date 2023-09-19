Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-19

- Richard Pash and The Back Door Society – I’m The Kind
- The GAtes of Eden – No One Was There
- The Merry-Go-Round – She Laughed Loud
- Joanna – Hold Up Inusite
- Boeing Duveen & the Beautiful Soup – Jabberwock
- The Doors – Spanish Caravan
- The Kinks – Two Sisters
- The Free Design – The Proper Ornaments (single mix)
- Crischa – Paix sur Terre
- Rashamra – Mr Timekeeper
- The Yardbirds – Shapes Of Things
- Culver Street Playground – East River Lovers
- Half a World Away – Confusion
- Associates – Breakfast
- Brian Eno – The Fat Lady of Limbourg
- Ultravox – Hiroshima Mon Amour
- The Citradels – GRC
- David Bowie – Heroes/Helden
- The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives (In A Time of her own)
- The Rugbys – You, I
- The Beatles – Only A Northern Song
- Love – Red Telephone
- The Arkay IV – Demotion
- The Jackson Investment Co. – Not This Time
- Status Quo – Paradise Flat
- Traffic – House For Everyone
Reader's opinions