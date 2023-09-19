Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-19

September 19, 2023

  1. Richard Pash and The Back Door Society – I’m The Kind
  2. The GAtes of Eden – No One Was There
  3. The Merry-Go-Round – She Laughed Loud
  4. Joanna – Hold Up Inusite
  5. Boeing Duveen & the Beautiful Soup – Jabberwock
  6. The Doors – Spanish Caravan
  7. The Kinks – Two Sisters
  8. The Free Design – The Proper Ornaments (single mix)
  9. Crischa – Paix sur Terre
  10. Rashamra – Mr Timekeeper
  11. The Yardbirds – Shapes Of Things
  12. Culver Street Playground – East River Lovers
  13. Half a World Away – Confusion
  14. Associates – Breakfast
  15. Brian Eno – The Fat Lady of Limbourg
  16. Ultravox – Hiroshima Mon Amour
  17. The Citradels – GRC
  18. David Bowie – Heroes/Helden
  19. The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives (In A Time of her own)
  20. The Rugbys – You, I
  21. The Beatles – Only A Northern Song
  22. Love – Red Telephone
  23. The Arkay IV – Demotion
  24. The Jackson Investment Co. – Not This Time
  25. Status Quo – Paradise Flat
  26. Traffic – House For Everyone
