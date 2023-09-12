Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-12

- Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
- Norrie Paramor – Theme From New Scotland Yard
- Thursday’s Children – Help, Murder, Police
- The Counselors – Love Go Round
- Strawberry Alarm Clock – Unwind With the Clock
- The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
- Ultimate Spinach – Baroque #1
- The Jelly Bean Bandits – Salesman
- The Spike Drivers – Strange Mysterious Sounds
- Brigitte Fontaine – Je Suis Inadaptee
- Jacques Dutronc – Les gens sont fous, les temps sont flous
- Stranglers – Sweden (All Quiet on the Eastern Front)
- Adam And The Ants – Deutscher Girls
- Magazine – A Song From Under the Floorboards
- Love – Que Vida!
- The Who – Tattoo
- The Zombies – She’s Not There
- The Senior Service – Slingshot
- Frank Zappa – Son of Mr Green Genes
- The Byrds – My Back Pages
- Half a World Away – Confusion
- The Gentrys – Cinnamon Girl
- Camel – Earthrise
Reader's opinions