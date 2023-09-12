Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-12

  1. Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
  2. Norrie Paramor – Theme From New Scotland Yard
  3. Thursday’s Children – Help, Murder, Police
  4. The Counselors – Love Go Round
  5. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Unwind With the Clock
  6. The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
  7. Ultimate Spinach – Baroque #1
  8. The Jelly Bean Bandits – Salesman
  9. The Spike Drivers – Strange Mysterious Sounds
  10. Brigitte Fontaine – Je Suis Inadaptee
  11. Jacques Dutronc – Les gens sont fous, les temps sont flous
  12. Stranglers – Sweden (All Quiet on the Eastern Front)
  13. Adam And The Ants – Deutscher Girls
  14. Magazine – A Song From Under the Floorboards
  15. Love – Que Vida!
  16. The Who – Tattoo
  17. The Zombies – She’s Not There
  18. The Senior Service – Slingshot
  19. Frank Zappa – Son of Mr Green Genes
  20. The Byrds – My Back Pages
  21. Half a World Away – Confusion
  22. The Gentrys – Cinnamon Girl
  23. Camel – Earthrise
