Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-05

- The Zodiac – Aries: The Fire Fighter
- Gary Walker and The Carnabeats – Cutie Morning Moon
- The Zombies – Time of the Season
- The Seeds – March Of the Flower Children (single version)
- The Byrds – Lady Friend
- The Knickerbockers – High On Love
- The Monkees – Daily Nightly
- The Turtles – Sh’e My Girl
- The Fingers – I Go To Sleep
- Carpenters – Druscilla Penny
- The Peppermint Trolley Company – It’s a Lazy Summer Day
- The Cyrkle – Penny Arcade
- Brigitte Bardot and Serge Gainsbourg – Bonnie and Clyde
- David Bowie – Oh! You Pretty Things
- Pink Floyd – See Emily Play
- Balduin – Jabberwock
- Sonny – Pammie’s On A Bummer
- The Mirage – Tomorrow Never Knows
- Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – Electricity
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Tombes Oubliees
- The Ivy League – My World Fell Down
- The Doppler Effect – God Is Alive In Argentina
- Sweetwater – In A Rainbow
- The Third Bardo – Rainbow Life
- Tilsley Orchestral – The Rat Catchers (1967)
- The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
- Rolling Stones – We Love You
Reader's opinions