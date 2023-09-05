Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-09-05

  1. The Zodiac – Aries: The Fire Fighter
  2. Gary Walker and The Carnabeats – Cutie Morning Moon
  3. The Zombies – Time of the Season
  4. The Seeds – March Of the Flower Children (single version)
  5. The Byrds – Lady Friend
  6. The Knickerbockers – High On Love
  7. The Monkees – Daily Nightly
  8. The Turtles – Sh’e My Girl
  9. The Fingers – I Go To Sleep
  10. Carpenters – Druscilla Penny
  11. The Peppermint Trolley Company – It’s a Lazy Summer Day
  12. The Cyrkle – Penny Arcade
  13. Brigitte Bardot and Serge Gainsbourg – Bonnie and Clyde
  14. David Bowie – Oh! You Pretty Things
  15. Pink Floyd – See Emily Play
  16. Balduin – Jabberwock
  17. Sonny – Pammie’s On A Bummer
  18. The Mirage – Tomorrow Never Knows
  19. Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band – Electricity
  20. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Tombes Oubliees
  21. The Ivy League – My World Fell Down
  22. The Doppler Effect – God Is Alive In Argentina
  23. Sweetwater – In A Rainbow
  24. The Third Bardo – Rainbow Life
  25. Tilsley Orchestral – The Rat Catchers (1967)
  26. The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
  27. Rolling Stones – We Love You
