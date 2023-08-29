Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-29

Written by on August 29, 2023

  1. The Dandy Warhols – Be In
  2. John’s Children – The Love I Thought I’d Found
  3. Wimple Winch – Save My Soul
  4. Brigitte Bardot – Contact
  5. Jacques Dutronc – Lens Ges Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous
  6. The Counselors – Love Go Round
  7. The Yardbirds – Stroll On
  8. Black Angels – Soul Kitchen
  9. Sparks – Metaphor
  10. The Monkees – Words
  11. The Flies – I’m Not Your Stepping Stone (demo version)
  12. The Baroque Monthly – You Are Your Only Mystery
  13. The Jelly Bean Bandits – Salesman
  14. The Velvet Illusions – Acid Head
  15. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Incense and Peppermints
  16. The Sound Laboratory – Rainy Day Girl
  17. Arnold Bean – Captain Marvel
  18. Nancy Sinatra – These boots are made for walkin’
  19. Chris and Craig – Isha
  20. T.I.M.E – Tripping Into Sunshine
  21. The Balloon Farm – A Question Of Temperature
  22. The Raik’s Progress – Sewer Rat Love Chant
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-08-29

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-08-29

Current track

Title

Artist