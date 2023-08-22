Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2023

  1. Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love
  2. Katch 22 – Major Catastrophe
  3. Status Quo – Pictures of Matchstick Men (stereo mix)
  4. Blossom Toes – Look At Me, I’m You
  5. Rolling Stones – Citadel
  6. The Beatles – Being For the Benefit of Mr Kite
  7. The Soft Boys – Kingdom of love
  8. The Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
  9. The Monkees – Listen to the Band
  10. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in The City
  11. The Loved Ones – Everlovin’ Man
  12. The Pretty Things – sf sorrow is born
  13. Jacques Dutronc – Hippie Hippie Hourah
  14. Pixies – Motorway to Roswell
  15. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – A Child’s Guide To Good & Evil
  16. The Velvet Underground – Who Loves The Sun
  17. The Attack – Strange House
  18. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  19. The La’s – There She Goes
  20. The Grapes of Wrath – Have a Good Time on Me
  21. The Tangerine Zoo – Trip To The Zoo
  22. The Yardbirds – Over Under Sideways Down
  23. Flamin’Groovies – Slow Death
  24. Badfinger – Baby Blue
