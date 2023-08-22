Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-22

- Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love
- Katch 22 – Major Catastrophe
- Status Quo – Pictures of Matchstick Men (stereo mix)
- Blossom Toes – Look At Me, I’m You
- Rolling Stones – Citadel
- The Beatles – Being For the Benefit of Mr Kite
- The Soft Boys – Kingdom of love
- The Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
- The Monkees – Listen to the Band
- The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in The City
- The Loved Ones – Everlovin’ Man
- The Pretty Things – sf sorrow is born
- Jacques Dutronc – Hippie Hippie Hourah
- Pixies – Motorway to Roswell
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – A Child’s Guide To Good & Evil
- The Velvet Underground – Who Loves The Sun
- The Attack – Strange House
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- The La’s – There She Goes
- The Grapes of Wrath – Have a Good Time on Me
- The Tangerine Zoo – Trip To The Zoo
- The Yardbirds – Over Under Sideways Down
- Flamin’Groovies – Slow Death
- Badfinger – Baby Blue
