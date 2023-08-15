Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-15

- The Doors – Waiting For the Sun
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- The Ivy League – My World Fell Down
- Died Pretty – D.C.
- Pretty Things – She’s A Lover
- Earth & Fire – Wild And Exciting
- Rodriguez – I Wonder
- The Zombies – Indication
- ESB – Mushroom People
- The Beau Brummels – Laugh Laugh
- The Easybeats – Watch Me Burn (Central Sound Studio 1968)
- Strawberry Alarm Clock – Lose To Live
- The Mirage – Tomorrow Never Knows
- The Misunderstood – My Mind (not originally issued)
- The Move – Disturbance
- Magazine – Song From Under the Floorboard
- Wire – Outdoor Miner
- Stereolab – Lo Boob Oscillator
- The Uglys – The Quiet Explosion
- Louis Tillet – Bitter Pill
- The Band – This Wheel’s on Fire
- David Bowie – I Dig Everything
- Lindsay Muir’s Untamed – Daddy Long Legs (Alt Version)
- The Turtles – Makin’ My Mind Up
Reader's opinions