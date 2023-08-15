Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-15

  1. The Doors – Waiting For the Sun
  2. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  3. The Ivy League – My World Fell Down
  4. Died Pretty – D.C.
  5. Pretty Things – She’s A Lover
  6. Earth & Fire – Wild And Exciting
  7. Rodriguez – I Wonder
  8. The Zombies – Indication
  9. ESB – Mushroom People
  10. The Beau Brummels – Laugh Laugh
  11. The Easybeats – Watch Me Burn (Central Sound Studio 1968)
  12. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Lose To Live
  13. The Mirage – Tomorrow Never Knows
  14. The Misunderstood – My Mind (not originally issued)
  15. The Move – Disturbance
  16. Magazine – Song From Under the Floorboard
  17. Wire – Outdoor Miner
  18. Stereolab – Lo Boob Oscillator
  19. The Uglys – The Quiet Explosion
  20. Louis Tillet – Bitter Pill
  21. The Band – This Wheel’s on Fire
  22. David Bowie – I Dig Everything
  23. Lindsay Muir’s Untamed – Daddy Long Legs (Alt Version)
  24. The Turtles – Makin’ My Mind Up
