Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-08

- Tyhe Bob Crewe Orchestra and The Glitterhouse – Barbarella
- Peter Cook and Dudley Moore – The L.S. Bumblebee
- The Creation – Painter Man (2017 Stereo Mix)
- Downliners Sect – Why Don’t You Smile Now
- The Human League – Only After Dark
- Roxy Music – Triptych
- Brian Eno – Third Uncle
- David Bowie – See Emily PLay
- Merseys – The Cat
- The Graham Bond Organisation – You’ve Gotta Have Love Babe (demo Version)
- The Damned – White Rabbit (extended Version)
- Dungen + Woods – Turn Around
- Pattersons – I Can Fly
- Dorian and the Mackensies – Stay With Me
- Allah Las – Raspberry Jam
- Inside Looking Out – Morning Sun
- Peter Tilbrook – All Mine to Play With
- The Tomcats – Paint It Black
- Mick Ronson – Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
- Clapham Junction – Emily on A Sunday
- Sleepy – Mrs Bailey’s Barbecue and Grill
- New Speedway – The Mighty Quinn (Bob Dylan)
- Sky Picnic – Astronomy Domine (Pink Floyd)
- David McNeil – My Love
- Love – Orange Skies
- Yardbirds – Happening Ten Years Time Ago
Reader's opinions