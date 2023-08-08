Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-08

  1. Tyhe Bob Crewe Orchestra and The Glitterhouse – Barbarella
  2. Peter Cook and Dudley Moore – The L.S. Bumblebee
  3. The Creation – Painter Man (2017 Stereo Mix)
  4. Downliners Sect – Why Don’t You Smile Now
  5. The Human League – Only After Dark
  6. Roxy Music – Triptych
  7. Brian Eno – Third Uncle
  8. David Bowie – See Emily PLay
  9. Merseys – The Cat
  10. The Graham Bond Organisation – You’ve Gotta Have Love Babe (demo Version)
  11. The Damned – White Rabbit (extended Version)
  12. Dungen + Woods – Turn Around
  13. Pattersons – I Can Fly
  14. Dorian and the Mackensies – Stay With Me
  15. Allah Las – Raspberry Jam
  16. Inside Looking Out – Morning Sun
  17. Peter Tilbrook – All Mine to Play With
  18. The Tomcats – Paint It Black
  19. Mick Ronson – Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
  20. Clapham Junction – Emily on A Sunday
  21. Sleepy – Mrs Bailey’s Barbecue and Grill
  22. New Speedway – The Mighty Quinn (Bob Dylan)
  23. Sky Picnic – Astronomy Domine (Pink Floyd)
  24. David McNeil – My Love
  25. Love – Orange Skies
  26. Yardbirds – Happening Ten Years Time Ago
