Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-01

  1. The Systemaddicts – Back From The Grave
  2. The Dunes – (Just Because You’re Not Being Followed Doesn’t Mean You’re Not) Paranoid
  3. Slingshot Dragster – Bite The Bullet
  4. Cop Shop – Doctor Who
  5. Night Rites – Home Is Forever
  6. Howling Fog – The Needle’s Falling
  7. The Dandelion – Garden Of Yhi
  8. Kikagaku Moyo – Smoke And Mirrors
  9. Dana Guillespie – You Just Gotta Know My Mind
  10. The Laurels – Mesozoic
  11. Loved Ones – The Loved One
  12. The Dave Clark Five – Any Way You Want It
  13. The Girls – Rocket For The Girls
  14. Helicon – Heliconia
  15. Savages – The World Ain’t Round, It’s Square
  16. Ken Nordine – Coffee
