Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2023

  1. Eurythmics – She’s Invisible Now
  2. Nato – Je t’apprendrai a faire l’amour
  3. Brian Eno – Driving me Backwards
  4. Nick Nicely – The Change In Charmaine
  5. Robyn Hitchcock – It’s A Mystic Trip
  6. The Counselors – Love Go Round
  7. The Attractions – Slow Patience
  8. Gilligan Smiles – Atlas Johnson and the Chestnut Green Railway
  9. The Monochrome Set – On The Thirteenth Day
  10. Future Daze – Connect
  11. The Soft Boys – Only The Stones Remain
  12. Soft Hearted Scientists – Siberia
  13. The Northbridge Co – Strange Land, Strange People
  14. The Times – I Helped Patrick McGoohan Escape
  15. The Kracker-Barrell Komplex – Different Than Me
  16. Monkees – Daily Nightly
  17. The Berkeley Kites – Alice In Wonderland
  18. Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg – La Chanson de Slogan
  19. The Jerms – Baby, Baby, Love
  20. The Lovin Spoonful – Summer In The City
  21. Ananda Shankar – Light My Fire
  22. The Doors – You’re Lost Litttle Girl
  23. Julian Cope – Peggy Suicide
  24. The Sound Laboratory – Rainy Day Girls
  25. Lazarus – Stay With Me
