Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-07-18

- Eurythmics – She’s Invisible Now
- Nato – Je t’apprendrai a faire l’amour
- Brian Eno – Driving me Backwards
- Nick Nicely – The Change In Charmaine
- Robyn Hitchcock – It’s A Mystic Trip
- The Counselors – Love Go Round
- The Attractions – Slow Patience
- Gilligan Smiles – Atlas Johnson and the Chestnut Green Railway
- The Monochrome Set – On The Thirteenth Day
- Future Daze – Connect
- The Soft Boys – Only The Stones Remain
- Soft Hearted Scientists – Siberia
- The Northbridge Co – Strange Land, Strange People
- The Times – I Helped Patrick McGoohan Escape
- The Kracker-Barrell Komplex – Different Than Me
- Monkees – Daily Nightly
- The Berkeley Kites – Alice In Wonderland
- Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg – La Chanson de Slogan
- The Jerms – Baby, Baby, Love
- The Lovin Spoonful – Summer In The City
- Ananda Shankar – Light My Fire
- The Doors – You’re Lost Litttle Girl
- Julian Cope – Peggy Suicide
- The Sound Laboratory – Rainy Day Girls
- Lazarus – Stay With Me
Reader's opinions