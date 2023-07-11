Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-07-11

Written by on July 11, 2023

  1. Queen – Prophet’s Song
  2. Quilt – Mary Mountain
  3. The Sons of Joseph – It Won’t Rain On Me
  4. The Checkmates – Talk to Me
  5. Negative Space – Forbidden Fruit
  6. La Logia Sarabanda – Todos O Ninguno (All or None)
  7. 49th Blue Steak – Foxy Lady
  8. The Tijuana Brats – Karate Chop
  9. Spirit – She Smiles
  10. Nirvana – Rainbow Chaser
  11. The Beatles – Sexy Sadie
  12. 49th Parallel – Citizen Freak
  13. Andwella’s Dream – Felix
  14. The Rogues – People Say
  15. Genesis – She Is Beautiful
  16. Incredible String Band – Painting Box
  17. Episode Six – Love-Hate-Revenge
  18. Spooky Tooth – Sunshine Help Me
  19. Chris Hall and the Torquays – Don’t Ask Me Why
  20. The Sunsets – Hot Generation
  21. Marty Rhone – Every Minute of You
  22. Traffic – Feelin’ Alright?
  23. The Pogs – The Pogs Theme
  24. The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
  25. The Small Faces – Itchycoo Park
