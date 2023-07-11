Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-07-11

- Queen – Prophet’s Song
- Quilt – Mary Mountain
- The Sons of Joseph – It Won’t Rain On Me
- The Checkmates – Talk to Me
- Negative Space – Forbidden Fruit
- La Logia Sarabanda – Todos O Ninguno (All or None)
- 49th Blue Steak – Foxy Lady
- The Tijuana Brats – Karate Chop
- Spirit – She Smiles
- Nirvana – Rainbow Chaser
- The Beatles – Sexy Sadie
- 49th Parallel – Citizen Freak
- Andwella’s Dream – Felix
- The Rogues – People Say
- Genesis – She Is Beautiful
- Incredible String Band – Painting Box
- Episode Six – Love-Hate-Revenge
- Spooky Tooth – Sunshine Help Me
- Chris Hall and the Torquays – Don’t Ask Me Why
- The Sunsets – Hot Generation
- Marty Rhone – Every Minute of You
- Traffic – Feelin’ Alright?
- The Pogs – The Pogs Theme
- The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
- The Small Faces – Itchycoo Park
Reader's opinions