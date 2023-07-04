Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-07-04

  1. The Byrds – So You Want To Be A Rock’n’Roll Star
  2. Substantial Evidence – Death Angel
  3. The Phantoms – The Story Of A Rich Man
  4. Giant Sand – Change Is Now
  5. Stan Ridgway – Ring Of Fire
  6. Human League – Empire State Human
  7. Ultravox – The Wild, The Beautiful, and The Damned
  8. Simple Minds – Theme For Great Cities
  9. Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat
  10. Devo – Gut Feeling/Sloppy live
  11. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Israel
  12. The Church – Bel-Air
  13. The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
  14. The Easybeats – Heaven and Hell
  15. The Masters Apprentices – 5:10 Man
  16. The Baroque Monthly – You Are Your Only Mystery
  17. Small Faces – E too D
  18. The 23rd Turnoff – Lovely Elisa Cope Is Dead
  19. The Dolloty Rocker Movement – Gypsy Dancer
  20. The Associates – Party Fears Two
