Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-07-04

- The Byrds – So You Want To Be A Rock’n’Roll Star
- Substantial Evidence – Death Angel
- The Phantoms – The Story Of A Rich Man
- Giant Sand – Change Is Now
- Stan Ridgway – Ring Of Fire
- Human League – Empire State Human
- Ultravox – The Wild, The Beautiful, and The Damned
- Simple Minds – Theme For Great Cities
- Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat
- Devo – Gut Feeling/Sloppy live
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Israel
- The Church – Bel-Air
- The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
- The Easybeats – Heaven and Hell
- The Masters Apprentices – 5:10 Man
- The Baroque Monthly – You Are Your Only Mystery
- Small Faces – E too D
- The 23rd Turnoff – Lovely Elisa Cope Is Dead
- The Dolloty Rocker Movement – Gypsy Dancer
- The Associates – Party Fears Two
Reader's opinions