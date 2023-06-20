Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-06-20

  1. Tame Impala – Apocalypse Dreams
  2. Toby Jug – Elastic Landlady
  3. The Seeds – Two Fingers Pointing On You
  4. Boenzee Cryque – Ashbury Wednesday
  5. The Beatles – Come Together
  6. Bee Gees – Every Christian Lion-Hearted Man Will Show You (mono)
  7. 101 Strings – Flameout
  8. Portishead – Glory Box
  9. Elliot Smith – Waltz #2 (XO) – LP version
  10. Nick Drake – PinkMoon
  11. Ptolomy Psycon – No One To Blame
  12. Incredible String Band – Painting Box
  13. Love – You Set The Scene
  14. Carpenters – Druscilla Penny
  15. Zombies – Time Of the Season
  16. BS 2000 – No Matter Shape (Your Stomach’s In)
  17. Radiohead – Exit Music (for A Film)
  18. The Monkees – Words
  19. Sam Gopal – Horse
  20. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Found God In a Tomato
