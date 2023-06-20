Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-06-20

- Tame Impala – Apocalypse Dreams
- Toby Jug – Elastic Landlady
- The Seeds – Two Fingers Pointing On You
- Boenzee Cryque – Ashbury Wednesday
- The Beatles – Come Together
- Bee Gees – Every Christian Lion-Hearted Man Will Show You (mono)
- 101 Strings – Flameout
- Portishead – Glory Box
- Elliot Smith – Waltz #2 (XO) – LP version
- Nick Drake – PinkMoon
- Ptolomy Psycon – No One To Blame
- Incredible String Band – Painting Box
- Love – You Set The Scene
- Carpenters – Druscilla Penny
- Zombies – Time Of the Season
- BS 2000 – No Matter Shape (Your Stomach’s In)
- Radiohead – Exit Music (for A Film)
- The Monkees – Words
- Sam Gopal – Horse
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Found God In a Tomato
