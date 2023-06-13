Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-06-13

  1. Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone
  2. The Ban – Thinking of Your Fate
  3. The Montells – I’m Lonely
  4. Badfinger – No Matter What
  5. Bruno Leys – Eve
  6. Scott Walker – The Old Man’s Back Again (Dedicated to the Neo-Stalinist Regime)
  7. Go-Go Sapien – The Imaginary Man
  8. Toyah – Echo Beach
  9. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich – The Sun Goes Down
  10. Tangerine Zoo – Trip To The Zoo
  11. Blues Magoos – Tobacco Road
  12. The Human Expression – Love at Psychedelic Velocity
  13. The La de Da’s – Come Together
  14. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in The City
  15. The Turtles – The Owl (From Chalon Road)
  16. Beach Boys – I Know There’s An Answer
  17. Balduin – Monorama
  18. The Zombies – Care of Cell 44
  19. Giles, Giles and Fripp – One In A Million
  20. The Monkees – P.O. Box 9847
  21. Evariste – Les Pommes de Lune
  22. Mick Harvey – Puppet Of Wax, Puppet Of Song (Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son)
  23. The Velvet Illusions – Acid Head
  24. The In-betweens – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  25. Dawn Chorus and the Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
  26. The Church – The Hypnogogue
