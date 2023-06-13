Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-06-13

- Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone
- The Ban – Thinking of Your Fate
- The Montells – I’m Lonely
- Badfinger – No Matter What
- Bruno Leys – Eve
- Scott Walker – The Old Man’s Back Again (Dedicated to the Neo-Stalinist Regime)
- Go-Go Sapien – The Imaginary Man
- Toyah – Echo Beach
- Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich – The Sun Goes Down
- Tangerine Zoo – Trip To The Zoo
- Blues Magoos – Tobacco Road
- The Human Expression – Love at Psychedelic Velocity
- The La de Da’s – Come Together
- The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in The City
- The Turtles – The Owl (From Chalon Road)
- Beach Boys – I Know There’s An Answer
- Balduin – Monorama
- The Zombies – Care of Cell 44
- Giles, Giles and Fripp – One In A Million
- The Monkees – P.O. Box 9847
- Evariste – Les Pommes de Lune
- Mick Harvey – Puppet Of Wax, Puppet Of Song (Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son)
- The Velvet Illusions – Acid Head
- The In-betweens – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
- Dawn Chorus and the Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
- The Church – The Hypnogogue
