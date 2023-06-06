Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-06-06

  1. Bernard Chabert – Helga Selzer
  2. The Wildflower – Jump In
  3. The Otherside – Walking Down The Road
  4. The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
  5. The Easybeats – Heaven and Hell
  6. Ananda Shankar – Jumpin’ Jack Flash
  7. Khruangbin – Maria También
  8. Small Faces – Patterns
  9. The Herd – I Can Fly
  10. The Bystanders – Royal Blue Summer Sunshine Day
  11. The Zombies – Beechwood PArk
  12. The Sunchymes – Hung Up On A Dream
  13. The Creation – Nightmares
  14. The Jelly Bean Bandits – Tapestries
  15. PACKS – Dishwater
  16. Jennifer Gentle – Take My Hands
  17. The Bohemian Vendetta – Riddles and Fairytales
  18. Big Jim Sullivan – LTTS
  19. Lisa and Francesca – Turn Your Face Away
  20. The Action – Icarus
  21. Peter Long – Misdirected
