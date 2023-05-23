Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-05-23

- The Otherside – Streetcar
- The Wildflower – Coffee Cup
- The Harbinger Complex – I Think I’m Down
- Bain Didonc – 4 Cheveux dans le vent
- Ultimate Spinach – Plastic Raincoats / Hung Up Minds
- Our Plastic Dream – A Little Bit of Shangrila
- Small Faces – Tin Soldier
- The Kinks – Shangri-La
- Boeing Duveen & the Beautiful Soup – Jabberwock
- The Monkees – Porpoise Song (Theme From “Head”)
- Lisa and Francesca – Silver Man
- Brian Eno – Burning Airlines Give You So Much More
- Magazine – Definitive Gaze
- The Raincoats – Fairytale In The Supermarket
- Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
- Wire – The 15th
- Robyn Hitchcock – Madonna of the Wasps
- The Passions – I’m In Love With a German Filmstar
- Stereolab – French Disko
- Lene Lovich – Bird Song
- XTC – Making Plans For Nigel
- Husker Du – Don’t Want To Know If You Are Lonely
- San Antonio – J’Aime ou j’emm…
- Zombies – She’s Not There
- The Velvet Underground – Who Loves The Sun
- Syd Barrett – Octopus
Reader's opinions