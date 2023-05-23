Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2023

  1. The Otherside – Streetcar
  2. The Wildflower – Coffee Cup
  3. The Harbinger Complex – I Think I’m Down
  4. Bain Didonc – 4 Cheveux dans le vent
  5. Ultimate Spinach – Plastic Raincoats / Hung Up Minds
  6. Our Plastic Dream – A Little Bit of Shangrila
  7. Small Faces – Tin Soldier
  8. The Kinks – Shangri-La
  9. Boeing Duveen & the Beautiful Soup – Jabberwock
  10. The Monkees – Porpoise Song (Theme From “Head”)
  11. Lisa and Francesca – Silver Man
  12. Brian Eno – Burning Airlines Give You So Much More
  13. Magazine – Definitive Gaze
  14. The Raincoats – Fairytale In The Supermarket
  15. Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
  16. Wire – The 15th
  17. Robyn Hitchcock – Madonna of the Wasps
  18. The Passions – I’m In Love With a German Filmstar
  19. Stereolab – French Disko
  20. Lene Lovich – Bird Song
  21. XTC – Making Plans For Nigel
  22. Husker Du – Don’t Want To Know If You Are Lonely
  23. San Antonio – J’Aime ou j’emm…
  24. Zombies – She’s Not There
  25. The Velvet Underground – Who Loves The Sun
  26. Syd Barrett – Octopus
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-05-23

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-05-23

Current track

Title

Artist