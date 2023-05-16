Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-05-16

- Frank Black – Los Angeles
- Bernard Chabert – Helga Seltzer
- Shutdown 66 – All I Do Is Cry (The Creatures)
- The Cants – Saturday Date (Toni McCann)
- Procul Harum – Homburg
- Cream – Sunshine of Your Love
- The Monkees – Pleasant Valley Sunday
- Groovy Uncle – Persuaded/Wet Weekend
- Charlotte Leslie – Les filles c’est fait pour faire l’amour
- Shirley Bassey / John Barry – Goldfinger
- Pretty Things – SF Sorrow is Born
- Kaleidoscope – Dive Into Yesterday
- The Who – Silas Stingy
- Ash – Goldfinger
- The Doors – Summer’s Almost Gone
- Leonard Cohen – So Long, Marianne
- The BEatles – Dear Prudence
- The Yardbirds – For Your Love
- Os Mutantes – Bat Macumba
- Brigitte Fontaine – Je suis Inadaptee
- Moraygun – Penny Dreadful
- Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – Talk Of The Devil
- Marianne Faithfull – Sister Morphine
