Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-05-16

May 16, 2023

  1. Frank Black – Los Angeles
  2. Bernard Chabert – Helga Seltzer
  3. Shutdown 66 – All I Do Is Cry (The Creatures)
  4. The Cants – Saturday Date (Toni McCann)
  5. Procul Harum – Homburg
  6. Cream – Sunshine of Your Love
  7. The Monkees – Pleasant Valley Sunday
  8. Groovy Uncle – Persuaded/Wet Weekend
  9. Charlotte Leslie – Les filles c’est fait pour faire l’amour
  10. Shirley Bassey / John Barry – Goldfinger
  11. Pretty Things – SF Sorrow is Born
  12. Kaleidoscope – Dive Into Yesterday
  13. The Who – Silas Stingy
  14. Ash – Goldfinger
  15. The Doors – Summer’s Almost Gone
  16. Leonard Cohen – So Long, Marianne
  17. The BEatles – Dear Prudence
  18. The Yardbirds – For Your Love
  19. Os Mutantes – Bat Macumba
  20. Brigitte Fontaine – Je suis Inadaptee
  21. Moraygun – Penny Dreadful
  22. Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – Talk Of The Devil
  23. Marianne Faithfull – Sister Morphine
