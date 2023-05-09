Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-05-09

- The Creation – Nightmares
- The Tickle – Something Out of Place
- Dandy Warhols – not if you were the last junkie on earth
- Grandaddy – A.M.180
- Big Star – September Gurls
- Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band – The Intro and the Outro
- We the People – Mirror of Your Mind
- The Blues Magoos – (We Aint’ Got) Nothin’ Yet
- The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White
- The Leaves – Hey Joe
- The Senior Service – Depth Charge
- Hoodoo Gurus – Dig It Up
- Love – My Little Red Book
- The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
- The Walker Brothers – After the Lights Go Out
- Jim Noir – X Marks The Spot
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Love Burns
- Ladytron – Blue Jeans
- Mercury Rev – Goddess on a Hiway
- Concrete Blonde – Roxy
- David Bowie – Heroes
- Roxy Music – Editions of You
- James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/the Now/Little Lorikeet
- Jennifer Gentle – Take My Hands
- Giles, Giles and Fripp – I Talk To The Wind
Reader's opinions