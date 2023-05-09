Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-05-09

  1. The Creation – Nightmares
  2. The Tickle – Something Out of Place
  3. Dandy Warhols – not if you were the last junkie on earth
  4. Grandaddy – A.M.180
  5. Big Star – September Gurls
  6. Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band – The Intro and the Outro
  7. We the People – Mirror of Your Mind
  8. The Blues Magoos – (We Aint’ Got) Nothin’ Yet
  9. The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White
  10. The Leaves – Hey Joe
  11. The Senior Service – Depth Charge
  12. Hoodoo Gurus – Dig It Up
  13. Love – My Little Red Book
  14. The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
  15. The Walker Brothers – After the Lights Go Out
  16. Jim Noir – X Marks The Spot
  17. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Love Burns
  18. Ladytron – Blue Jeans
  19. Mercury Rev – Goddess on a Hiway
  20. Concrete Blonde – Roxy
  21. David Bowie – Heroes
  22. Roxy Music – Editions of You
  23. James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/the Now/Little Lorikeet
  24. Jennifer Gentle – Take My Hands
  25. Giles, Giles and Fripp – I Talk To The Wind
