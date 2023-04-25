Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2023

  1. etta james – at last
  2. Ruyichi sakamoto – Rain
  3. Charlotte Lawrence – Jokes on you
  4. Savanah sgro – moody
  5. Whitney Houston – How will i know
  6. frank sinatra – girl from ipanema
  7. Red hot chili peppers – cant stop
  8. Ariana Grande – Safety Net
  9. dean – howling
  10. the weekend – die for you
  11. the neighbourhood – daddy issues
  12. foundeqush – con la brisa
  13. khalid – know your worth
  14. dept ft ashley alisha, nobody likes you pat – winter blossom
  15. justin bieber ft troy boi – red eye
  16. Daniel Ceasar – Get you
  17. jackson wang ft ciara – slow
  18. destiny rogers – euphoria
  19. DPR – so beautiful
  20. Jimin – like crazy
  21. corrine bailey rae – is this love
  22. Linkin park – lost
  23. due lipa – thinkin bout you
  24. earth wine and fire – september
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2023-04-25

Previous post

Three D Lounge: 2023-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist