Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-04-18

  1. The Idle Race – The Days of Broken Arrows
  2. The Tickle – Something Out of Place (aka Eltiton)
  3. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  4. The Zombies – Hung Up On A Dream
  5. Chris and Craig – Isha
  6. The Church – It’s All Too Much
  7. Clouds – Immorta
  8. The Monkees – Porpoise Song (Theme From “Head”)
  9. The Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Perpetuum Mobile
  10. Dave Davies – Susannah’s Still Alive
  11. Roxy Music – Triptych
  12. Blossom Toes – Look at Me, I’m You
  13. The Smoke – It Could Be Wonderful
  14. The Flowerpot Men – Let’s Go To San Francisco (Parts 1 and 2)
  15. The Dolly Rocker Movement – The Only One
  16. The Breeders – Safari
  17. Love – The Red Telephone
  18. Goldfrapp – Lovely Head
  19. The Citradels – GFC
  20. Vibravoid – Poupee De Cire
  21. The Wheelers of Oz – Mise En Scene
  22. David Bowie – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
