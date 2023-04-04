Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-04-04

- David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
- The One Way Street – Tears In My Eyes
- The Daily Flash – Jack Of Diamonds
- Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride
- The Leaves – Words
- The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
- T-Rex – Free Angel
- The Stevens – Elpho Beach
- The Pixies – Cecilia Ann / Rock Music
- Cramps – New Kind of Kick
- The Towelheads – Hijacked
- The Litter – Action Woman
- Cream – NSU
- The Spikes – She’s Melting
- The Sparkles – No Friend of Mine
- Gonn – Blackout of Gretely
- The Molting Vultures – Orange Shadows
- The Mamas and the Papas – Monday Monday
- Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs – It’s all over now baby blue
- The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing
- The Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson
- The Pretty Things and Phillipe De Barge – Alexander
- Plasticland – Magic Rocking Horse (Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours)
- Ben Mason – Care of Cell 44
- George Harrison – Wah Wah
