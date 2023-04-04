Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-04-04

  1. David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
  2. The One Way Street – Tears In My Eyes
  3. The Daily Flash – Jack Of Diamonds
  4. Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride
  5. The Leaves – Words
  6. The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
  7. T-Rex – Free Angel
  8. The Stevens – Elpho Beach
  9. The Pixies – Cecilia Ann / Rock Music
  10. Cramps – New Kind of Kick
  11. The Towelheads – Hijacked
  12. The Litter – Action Woman
  13. Cream – NSU
  14. The Spikes – She’s Melting
  15. The Sparkles – No Friend of Mine
  16. Gonn – Blackout of Gretely
  17. The Molting Vultures – Orange Shadows
  18. The Mamas and the Papas – Monday Monday
  19. Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs – It’s all over now baby blue
  20. The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing
  21. The Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson
  22. The Pretty Things and Phillipe De Barge – Alexander
  23. Plasticland – Magic Rocking Horse (Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours)
  24. Ben Mason – Care of Cell 44
  25. George Harrison – Wah Wah
