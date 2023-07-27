Suburban Strolls: 2023-07-27

- Gato Barbieri – Bolivia
- 5 Sided Cube – Your Embrace (feat. Lauren Henderson)
- 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Slowmango – Floppy Disko
- The Meters – Stretch Your Rubber Band
- The Wild Magnolias – Smoke Your Peace Pipe (Smoke It Right)
- Caesar Frazier – Funk It Down
- The J.B.’s – The Grunt
- James Brown – Papa Don’t Take No Mess Pt. 1
- Amon Duul – Kaskados Minnelied
- A.R. & Machines – Globus Im Selben Boot
- Amon Duul – Im Garten Sandosa
- Dashiell Hedayat – Fille de l’ombre
- Jackson Zumdish – (I Wanna Be) Doctor Who
- Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
- Henry Cowpats – The Get Rid Of It Song
- Ros Bandt & L.I.M.E. – Shifts
- Ernie Althoff – Four Tiny Rattlers, Outdoors
- Ernie Althoff – Hothouse Flour
- Kelsey Mines – Only Nobody
- New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – The Wait
- Amon Duul – Bitterlings Verwandlung
