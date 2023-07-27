Suburban Strolls: 2023-07-27

  1. Gato Barbieri – Bolivia
  2. 5 Sided Cube – Your Embrace (feat. Lauren Henderson)
  3. 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
  4. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  5. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  6. The Meters – Stretch Your Rubber Band
  7. The Wild Magnolias – Smoke Your Peace Pipe (Smoke It Right)
  8. Caesar Frazier – Funk It Down
  9. The J.B.’s – The Grunt
  10. James Brown – Papa Don’t Take No Mess Pt. 1
  11. Amon Duul – Kaskados Minnelied
  12. A.R. & Machines – Globus Im Selben Boot
  13. Amon Duul – Im Garten Sandosa
  14. Dashiell Hedayat – Fille de l’ombre
  15. Jackson Zumdish – (I Wanna Be) Doctor Who
  16. Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
  17. Henry Cowpats – The Get Rid Of It Song
  18. Ros Bandt & L.I.M.E. – Shifts
  19. Ernie Althoff – Four Tiny Rattlers, Outdoors
  20. Ernie Althoff – Hothouse Flour
  21. Kelsey Mines – Only Nobody
  22. New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – The Wait
  23. Amon Duul – Bitterlings Verwandlung
