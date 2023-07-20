Suburban Strolls: 2023-07-20

- gUIDED bY vOICES – Captain’s Dead
- Bleeding Hearts – easter weekend breakdown
- Lost Sounds – Memphis 99
- the screaming tribesmen – igloo
- Junior Kimbrough – All Night Long
- dream wake dream – king dick the alpha male
- Pere Ubu – Moss Covered Boondoggle
- Lithics – the symptom
- suicide – CHe
- Dry Cleaning – Everyday Carry
- Sleaford Mods – Drayton Manored
- Sneaks – Future
- Pop Will Eat Itself – Cicciolina
- Mono Kiosko – Buzz Bomb
- Lee Scratch Perry – Pum Pum
- Grateful Dead – Cream Puff War
- Les Goolies – Strontium Man
- Cable Ties – You Can’t Hold My Hand
- The Peep Tempel – Carol
- Hit The Jackpot – jarrod
- Summer Flake – Barnacle Bill
- easybeats – funny feeling
- Hedvig Mollestad Trio – In the Court of the Trolls
- savage republic – ivory coast (live)
- shining – romani
- trungllion horsepower – grush
- The BandShe – Periodic Table
- Witch – Introduction
- Bevis Frond – winbdow eye
