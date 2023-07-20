Suburban Strolls: 2023-07-20

July 20, 2023

  1. gUIDED bY vOICES – Captain’s Dead
  2. Bleeding Hearts – easter weekend breakdown
  3. Lost Sounds – Memphis 99
  4. the screaming tribesmen – igloo
  5. Junior Kimbrough – All Night Long
  6. dream wake dream – king dick the alpha male
  7. Pere Ubu – Moss Covered Boondoggle
  8. Lithics – the symptom
  9. suicide – CHe
  10. Dry Cleaning – Everyday Carry
  11. Sleaford Mods – Drayton Manored
  12. Sneaks – Future
  13. Pop Will Eat Itself – Cicciolina
  14. Mono Kiosko – Buzz Bomb
  15. Lee Scratch Perry – Pum Pum
  16. Grateful Dead – Cream Puff War
  17. Les Goolies – Strontium Man
  18. Cable Ties – You Can’t Hold My Hand
  19. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  20. Hit The Jackpot – jarrod
  21. Summer Flake – Barnacle Bill
  22. easybeats – funny feeling
  23. Hedvig Mollestad Trio – In the Court of the Trolls
  24. savage republic – ivory coast (live)
  25. shining – romani
  26. trungllion horsepower – grush
  27. The BandShe – Periodic Table
  28. Witch – Introduction
  29. Bevis Frond – winbdow eye
