Suburban Strolls: 2023-07-06

  1. Cocteau Twins – Squeeze Wax
  2. The Apples In Stereo – Benefits of Lying (With Your Friend)
  3. Fever The Ghost – Source
  4. Jiro Inagaki and His Soul Media – The Vamp
  5. The Lounge Lizards – Do The Wrong Thing
  6. Pipe-eye – Trust Fund Baby
  7. Surface To Air Missive – The Heat
  8. Aphrodite’s Child – The Battle of The Locusts
  9. Pool Toy – Ride
  10. Ween – Don’t Get 2 Close (2 My Fantasy)
  11. Farm – Sunshine In My Window
  12. The Traffic – Super Freak
  13. Mr. Bungle – The Air-Conditioned Nightmare
  14. Ultimate Spinach – Gilded Lamp of the Cosmos
  15. Camel – Migration
  16. WANDERERS – Off My Back
  17. Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Kaiit – Warning
  18. Gentle Giant – Playing the Game
  19. Close Counters – SABBAT – BONUS
  20. Fulton Street – Young People
  21. The Bamboos, Lyrics Born – Turn It Up
  22. Wings – Cuff Link
  23. Dirty Art Club – Pulp
  24. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Seven Eight
  25. Ian Carr, Nucleus – Images
  26. Jean-Luc Ponty – Don’t Let The World Pass You By
  27. Pipe-eye – Chakra
  28. Nucleus – Phaideaux Corner
  29. Takayuki Aihara, Arika Sound Team – Rising Dragoon
