Suburban Strolls: 2023-07-06

- Cocteau Twins – Squeeze Wax
- The Apples In Stereo – Benefits of Lying (With Your Friend)
- Fever The Ghost – Source
- Jiro Inagaki and His Soul Media – The Vamp
- The Lounge Lizards – Do The Wrong Thing
- Pipe-eye – Trust Fund Baby
- Surface To Air Missive – The Heat
- Aphrodite’s Child – The Battle of The Locusts
- Pool Toy – Ride
- Ween – Don’t Get 2 Close (2 My Fantasy)
- Farm – Sunshine In My Window
- The Traffic – Super Freak
- Mr. Bungle – The Air-Conditioned Nightmare
- Ultimate Spinach – Gilded Lamp of the Cosmos
- Camel – Migration
- WANDERERS – Off My Back
- Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Kaiit – Warning
- Gentle Giant – Playing the Game
- Close Counters – SABBAT – BONUS
- Fulton Street – Young People
- The Bamboos, Lyrics Born – Turn It Up
- Wings – Cuff Link
- Dirty Art Club – Pulp
- Ghost Funk Orchestra – Seven Eight
- Ian Carr, Nucleus – Images
- Jean-Luc Ponty – Don’t Let The World Pass You By
- Pipe-eye – Chakra
- Nucleus – Phaideaux Corner
- Takayuki Aihara, Arika Sound Team – Rising Dragoon
Reader's opinions