Suburban Strolls: 2023-06-29

  1. Sade – Smooth Operator
  2. Astrud Gilberto – The Girl From Ipanema
  3. berlioz, Ted Jasper – deep in it
  4. The Pet Shop Boys – My October Symphony
  5. The Bamboos – Ride On Time
  6. Mac DeMarco – 20190724
  7. Richard Worth, Jazzy Nice, Gengji Siraisi – Satsuki – Jazzy Nice Metropolis Mix
  8. Cortex – Poxa
  9. Delegation – It Only Happens
  10. Lush Crayon – L I S A
  11. The RAH Band – Are You Satisfied?
  12. Makoto Matsushita – Resort For Blue
  13. The Blackbyrds – Dreaming of You
  14. Ace Spectrum – I Don’t Want To Play Around
  15. Masayoshi Takanaka – Chill Me Out
  16. CASIOPEA – テイク・ミー – Live at Chou Kaikan Hall, Tokyo, Feb. 1982
  17. Ken@Work – Ride It
  18. Blue Iverson – Hush Money
  19. MF DOOM – Eucalyptus
  20. BKO – XIAOYU VS BKO (REMIX VERSION)
  21. Yung Bae, Macross 82-99 – Welcome To The Disco
  22. Soulsearcher – Feelin’ Love
  23. Basement Jaxx – Do Your Thing
  24. Sound Accademy – The Hustler (Disco Frisco Mix)
  25. Hideki Okugawa – Dudley Stage -YOU BLOW MY MIND-
  26. Midland – Final Credits
  27. Daft Punk – Giorgio by Moroder
