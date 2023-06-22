Suburban Strolls: 2023-06-22

Written by on June 22, 2023

  1. Silena – Rest Assured
  2. Coldhands. – Dance Tonight
  3. CASIOPEA – DOMINO LINE
  4. The Immortals – Rayden (Eternal Life)
  5. 4hero – Star Chasers
  6. TWRP – Have You Heard?
  7. The Fearless Flyers, Vulf – Patrol Acrobatique
  8. KNOWER – The Abyss
  9. Michael Sembello – Automatic Man
  10. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  11. Kyle Charles Hall – Blue Boy
  12. Vulfpeck, Vulf, Antwaun Stanley – New Guru
  13. Robson Jorge, Lincoln Olivetti – Jorgea Corisco
  14. Local Revolution – Concrete Jungle
  15. Stormhorse – Devil’s Hand
  16. Blind Coyote – All Night Long
  17. The Meristems – I Want You To Stay
  18. Ginger Root – Over The Hill
  19. Cory Wong – Power Station
  20. MonoNeon – Invisible
  21. High Fade – Scorpion
  22. Geno Samuel – Stereo Love
  23. Stennes – Imitation love
  24. John Tropea – The Funk You See Is the Funk You Do
  25. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Presumptuous
  26. Masayoshi Takanaka – DISCO “B”
  27. Jamiroquai – Revolution 1993
