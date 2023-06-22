Suburban Strolls: 2023-06-22

- Silena – Rest Assured
- Coldhands. – Dance Tonight
- CASIOPEA – DOMINO LINE
- The Immortals – Rayden (Eternal Life)
- 4hero – Star Chasers
- TWRP – Have You Heard?
- The Fearless Flyers, Vulf – Patrol Acrobatique
- KNOWER – The Abyss
- Michael Sembello – Automatic Man
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Kyle Charles Hall – Blue Boy
- Vulfpeck, Vulf, Antwaun Stanley – New Guru
- Robson Jorge, Lincoln Olivetti – Jorgea Corisco
- Local Revolution – Concrete Jungle
- Stormhorse – Devil’s Hand
- Blind Coyote – All Night Long
- The Meristems – I Want You To Stay
- Ginger Root – Over The Hill
- Cory Wong – Power Station
- MonoNeon – Invisible
- High Fade – Scorpion
- Geno Samuel – Stereo Love
- Stennes – Imitation love
- John Tropea – The Funk You See Is the Funk You Do
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Presumptuous
- Masayoshi Takanaka – DISCO “B”
- Jamiroquai – Revolution 1993
Reader's opinions