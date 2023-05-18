Suburban Strolls: 2023-05-18

- Soichi Terada – Mt. Ambient Vs Spasm
- The Cardigans – Iron Man
- Fishmans – Woofer Girl
- Blur – Coffee & TV
- Cibo Matto – Spoon
- The Flaming Lips – Race for The Prize
- PJ Harvey – Good Fortune
- The Chemical Brothers – Let Forever Be
- Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
- Lovage – To Catch A Thief
- Haddaway – Catch a Fire
- The Avalances – Since I Left You
- GusGus – Ladyshave
- Primal Scream – Slip Inside This House
- The Beta Band – Squares
- Goldfrapp – Happiness
- The Sleepy Jackson – Good Dancers
- Badly Drawn Boy – All Possibilities
- The Lightning Seeds – You Showed Me
- Stereolab – Super-Electric
- The Sea and Cake – Sound & Vision
- Broadcast – Come On Let’s Go
- Mint Royale, Lauren Laverne – Don’t Falter
- DJ Shadow – This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)
- The Happy Mondays – Bob’s Yer Uncle
- The Cure, Paul Oakenfold – Close To Me – Closer Mix
