Suburban Strolls: 2023-05-18

  1. Soichi Terada – Mt. Ambient Vs Spasm
  2. The Cardigans – Iron Man
  3. Fishmans – Woofer Girl
  4. Blur – Coffee & TV
  5. Cibo Matto – Spoon
  6. The Flaming Lips – Race for The Prize
  7. PJ Harvey – Good Fortune
  8. The Chemical Brothers – Let Forever Be
  9. Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
  10. Lovage – To Catch A Thief
  11. Haddaway – Catch a Fire
  12. The Avalances – Since I Left You
  13. GusGus – Ladyshave
  14. Primal Scream – Slip Inside This House
  15. The Beta Band – Squares
  16. Goldfrapp – Happiness
  17. The Sleepy Jackson – Good Dancers
  18. Badly Drawn Boy – All Possibilities
  19. The Lightning Seeds – You Showed Me
  20. Stereolab – Super-Electric
  21. The Sea and Cake – Sound & Vision
  22. Broadcast – Come On Let’s Go
  23. Mint Royale, Lauren Laverne – Don’t Falter
  24. DJ Shadow – This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)
  25. The Happy Mondays – Bob’s Yer Uncle
  26. The Cure, Paul Oakenfold – Close To Me – Closer Mix
Next post

New Vibes: 2023-05-18

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2023-05-18

