Suburban Strolls: 2023-04-27

April 27, 2023

  1. Azymouth – Retro Visor
  2. Surprise Chef – Together Again
  3. Mission #1 – Carry On, Turn Me On
  4. Baianasystem – Agua Jimpster Remix
  5. Southpaw – Honeybee
  6. Neue Grafik Ensemble – Hotel Lapice (ft Allysha Joy)
  7. Bend – Brenton
  8. John Coltrane – Persuance
  9. Crepuscular – Friday Night With Mark
  10. Count Basie – Everything Coming Up Roses
  11. Freedom Jazz Dance – Underdogs Schmaltz Mix
  12. S.O Crates – Us
  13. Young Disciples – Get Yourself Together
  14. Simon Loucas – Much Longer
  15. Alexander Flood – Oscillate
  16. Graham Central Station – Earthquake
  17. Funkadelic – Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
  18. Talking Heads – Slippery People (Live)
  19. Bayo Damazio – Listen To The Music
  20. Mory Kante – Ye Ke Ye Ke
  21. Slowmango – ACE
