Suburban Strolls: 2023-02-02

  1. Blood Plastic – Platelets
  2. Squalor Fan – Joke
  3. Ghum – Deceiver
  4. The Uglies – Make Me Dumb
  5. SPEW – On The Run
  6. Bob Vylan – Big Man
  7. WU-LU – Road Trip
  8. WU-LU – Times
  9. Men With Chips – Sentiment
  10. The Cramps – People Ain’t No Good
  11. Alcohol Licks – Strangest Dream
  12. Ayyuka – Somestr
  13. Peak Twins – Water
  14. Tehachapi – (100) Missing Men
  15. Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Kreuzberg Kix
  16. Neue Grafik – Soul Conspiracy
  17. Tom Churchill – Stickler For Detail
  18. Bonobo – ATK
  19. Justin Martin & Ardalan – Mr Spock
  20. Anna Schreit – Bubblin’
  21. Quirkestra – Mighty Jungle (A flourish of Colour and Groove and Experimentation)
  22. Southpaw – Gameboy
  23. Critical Mass – Synchroniloquy (ft Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  24. Alexander Flood – Starseed (ft Vivian Sessoms)
